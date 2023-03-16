Test trip organized on Baku-Aghstafa-Baku railway route

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. A test trip on the Baku-Aghstafa-Baku railway route took place today, Azerbaijani Railways CJSC told Trend.

According to the information, the management of the CJSC inspected the preparation for flights at the Tovuz and Agstafa railway stations, and also discussed the technical condition of the passenger stations on the corresponding route.

Meanwhile, earlier, Azerbaijan Railways announced the launch of the passenger trips by high-speed train on the Baku-Aghstafa-Baku route, extending the route of the Baku-Ganja-Baku high-speed train to Aghstafa station. The launch is scheduled for March 18, 2023.

According to the company, previously the passenger train, which operated until March 2020, delivered passengers from Baku to Aghstafa in eight hours, and now this distance will be covered in 5 hours.

As for the timetable, the high-speed passenger train will depart from Baku to Aghstafa every day at 08:45 (GMT+4) and arrive at its destination at 13:40.

On the Aghstafa-Baku route, the train will depart daily at 17:10 and arrive at the Baku railway station at 22:05. The average speed of a high-speed passenger train on this route will be 100 km/h, added the CJSC.

Earlier, the company announced the launch of high-speed trains on the Baku-Gabala-Baku route from March 18, 2023.