Azerbaijani ministry's second mobile field hospital delivered from Türkiye to Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. Following instructions of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the second mobile field hospital of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, which was sent to Türkiye to support the elimination of the consequences of a strong earthquake in a brotherly country, was delivered to Baku today, taking into account the restoration of local medical infrastructure in the earthquake zone, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

According to the ministry, 3,123 injured, of which 684 children, were provided with high-level medical assistance in two mobile field hospitals established by the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan in the Kahramanmarash region, equipped with the necessary medical equipment, medicines and preparations.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. Following the latest data, 31,643 people have been killed, and 80,278 have got injured in the quake.