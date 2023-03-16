Two people dead following mine explosion in Azerbaijan's Aghdam

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. Two residents of Azerbaijan's Yusifjanli village of the Aghdam district – Israil Hasanov (born in 1999) and Amid Hasanov (born in 1987) died as a result of a mine explosion, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Ministry of Internal Affairs.

According to the ministry, the explosion took place when the residents grazed cattle.

The investigation is underway, added the ministry.

Yusifjanli village was liberated from Armenian occupation following the 2020 second Karabakh war.

In total, 286 people got hit by the planted mines (132 civilians, 154 military personnel) since the end of the war.