Azerbaijan plans to relocate 158 families to Talish village at next stage

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. A total of 20 families have been relocated to Azerbaijan's Talish village today, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha district), Emin Huseynov said, Trend reports.

He noted that as part of the first stage of construction and restoration works, 20 residential houses, 9 non-residential buildings, and 4 road communication networks were built in the village of Talish. He also added that the Talish village is the first restored village in the Karabakh economic region.

"The entire village is provided with gas. Currently, restoration and construction work is underway. At the next stage, it is planned to resettle 158 families. The construction of these houses will take a very short time, as the main infrastructure projects have been implemented, and after that, we will quickly implement the second phase," Huseynov said.

The relocated population has all the necessary infrastructure – a school, a kindergarten, a bank, a post office, and catering facilities – for living. The resettlement process is expected to continue in the coming months as well.

The village of Talish in the Tartar district was liberated from the Armenian occupation by Azerbaijani army on October 3, 2020.