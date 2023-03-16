Competitive spirit and cherished medals: winners of Azerbaijan Championship in Artistic Gymnastics share impressions (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. The winners of the the28th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships among Age Categories in Men's Artistic Gymnastics and Acrobatic Gymnastics, held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, in the age category of children (born in 2013-2014) are determined, Trend reports.

Ali Khalilov, a student of the Baku Gymnastics School, won gold and was happy to share his impressions.

"I am really happy to win gold. I trained a lot before the competitions. I am well acquainted with many participants in the competitions; we train together at the Baku Gymnastics School," said the 9-year-old gymnast.

Tural Ojagi, an 8-year-old athlete, came in second.

"I've been doing gymnastics for four years, sport has helped me become more disciplined. Despite the fact that this is not my first competition, at first, I was worried, but the coach's support helped me pull myself together," said Ojagi, representing the Baku Gymnastics School.

According to the student of the Specialized Children-Youth Chess School of Olympic Reserves No.1 in Sumgait, Abuzar Khalilalzada, who took third place, this championship provided him with a lot of competitive experience.

"I consider my result to be good; there is room for improvement. I plan to improve my results for the next competitions and train the elements that did not quite work out. In general, the impressions from the competitions are the best,” said 9-year-old Abuzar Khalilzade.

The 28th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships among Age Categories in Men's Artistic Gymnastics and Acrobatic Gymnastics and the 7th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships among Age Categories in Women's Artistic Gymnastics are being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on March 14-16.

Athletes from Ojaq Sports Club, Neftchi Sports Club, Baku Gymnastics School, “Karabakh” Sports Club (Barda), and Specialized Children-Youth Gymnastics School of Olympic Reserves No.13 participate in the competition.