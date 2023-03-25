Azerbaijan confirms 17 more COVID-19 cases, 48 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 24. Azerbaijan has detected 17 new COVID-19 cases, 48 patients have recovered, and 7 have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 829,345 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 819,063 of them have recovered, and 10,160 people have died. Currently, 160 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 511 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,552,099 tests have been conducted so far.