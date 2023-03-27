Azerbaijan restores educational process in school in liberated Talish village (UPDATE)

Title changed. Details added: first version posted on 15:31

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. Educational process has been restored in the secondary school in Azerbaijan’s liberated Talish village after long years, the Head of the Karabakh Regional Education Department Gunduz Abdulov told reporters, Trend reports.

According to Abdulov, the educational process also began in the kindergarten in the village.

"In total, 24 pupils from different age groups are currently studying in the 78-seat school, with 15 teachers," he added.

According to the Action Plan of the First State Program of the ‘Great Return’ to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan approved by the decree of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, signed on November 16, 2022, the Ministry of Science and Education was instructed to prepare proposals for the construction and restoration of educational institutions in settlements in accordance with the territorial planning documents for 2022-2026.

The action plan envisages construction and restoration of seven preschool and general education institutions in the Shusha district, 29 in the Aghdam district, 23 in the Fuzuli district, 21 in the Zangilan district, 30 in the Kalbajar district, 21 in the Lachin district, 16 in the Gubadli district, 25 in the Jabrayil district, 20 in the Khojavand district, and five in the Tartar district (including Sugovushan settlement and Talish village).