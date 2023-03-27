Citizens of foreign countries to enter Azerbaijan without COVID-passport (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 16:03

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has adopted decision “On additional measures to eliminate several restrictions in a special quarantine regime”, Trend reports.

According to the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, from 06:00 (GMT+4) March 28, 2023, citizens of foreign countries, as well as citizens of third foreign countries permanently residing in the countries, as well as persons without citizenship, won’t be required a COVID passport when entering Azerbaijan.

