Azerbaijan plans to create "100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev" jubilee medal (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 12:54)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30. It is planned to establish the "100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev" jubilee medal of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

In this regard, it is proposed to amend the law "On the establishment of orders and medals of the Republic of Azerbaijan" to establish the jubilee medal of the Republic of Azerbaijan. This matter was discussed at today's meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Law Policy and State Building.

May 10, 2023, marks the 100th anniversary of the birth of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, the founder of the independent Azerbaijani state, and prominent political and statesman Heydar Aliyev.

Following the order of President Ilham Aliyev, 2023 has been declared the "Year of Heydar Aliyev" in Azerbaijan.