Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30. As many as 355 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 231 citizens, the second dose – 54 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 59 citizens. A total of 11 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,954,233 vaccine doses were administered, 5,406,362 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,880,005 people – the second dose, 3,401,942 people – the third dose, and the next doses.

Besides, 265,924 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.