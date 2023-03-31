Agency of State Support to NGOs holds event on Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 13:14)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. The Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) of Azerbaijan has held an event dedicated to the Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis, Trend reports.

The event was opened by a member of the Supervisory Board of the Agency Zaur Ibrahimov.

Zaur Ibrahimov gave detailed information on the genocide committed by Armenians from March 30 through April 3, 1918, in Baku, Shamakhi, Guba, Khachmaz, Lankaran, Hajigabul, Salyan, Zangazur, Karabakh, Nakhchivan, and other regions of Azerbaijan.

He noted that on March 26, 1998, National Leader Heydar Aliyev signed an order declaring March 31 as the Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis.

Ibrahimov added that annually, various events are organized in different countries of the world on the eve of the anniversary of the genocide. He also stressed that the Armenians killed tens of thousands of Azerbaijanis for their nationality.

Representatives of non-governmental organizations, Mirali Huseynov, Nasiman Yagublu, Faig Ismayilov, and Tofig Alizade, who participated in the event, also provided information about the genocide committed by Armenians against Azerbaijanis.

NGO representatives noted the importance of applying to international organizations on behalf of NGOs operating in Azerbaijan.

At the end of the event, a statement was issued.