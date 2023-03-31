Participation of Azerbaijani weightlifting team in competition in Yerevan not yet confirmed (Exclusive) (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. The participation of the Azerbaijani team in the competition in Yerevan has not yet been confirmed, Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation told Trend.

It was noted that the Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation applied to the European and International Weightlifting Federations regarding a letter of guarantee on security measures. However, the request has not yet been responded to. The deadline for official confirmation of participation is April 11.

Today, the Armenian press spread information that allegedly Azerbaijan approved its participation in the championship.

Qualifying competitions will be held in Yerevan from April 15 to 23. The championship will give license points for the Summer Olympic Games in Paris.