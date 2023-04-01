Azerbaijan's State Border Service discloses number of detained border violators in March (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 10:40

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1. Azerbaijan's State Border Service continued implementing measures to ensure the protection of the state border, and combat smuggling, illegal migration, and drug trafficking, the press center of the service told Trend.

Thus, according to the press center, in March 2023, 51 people were detained for violating the state border, 23 of them are citizens of Azerbaijan, 10 - citizens of Afghanistan, six - citizens of Pakistan, five - citizens of Iran, one citizen of Georgia, India, Guinea, Liberia, Palestine, and two citizens of Tajikistan.

"As part of activities to combat illegal migration, 24 people were detained while trying to cross the state border with fake passports, visas and stamps. A total of 988 people were detained for violating the rules of the border regime, and appropriate measures were taken against them," the press center said.

Besides, 294 people from the wanted list were identified and transferred to the relevant structures, the exit of 429 people with restrictions on leaving the country, and the entry of 19 people prohibited from entering the country were prevented.

As a result of measures to combat illegal drug trafficking, 91 kilograms 821 grams of narcotic drugs, and 7,613 tablets of psychotropic drugs were found and seized.

The press center added that as a result of measures taken in the framework of combating smuggling activities, contraband worth a total of 4.2 million manat ($2.4 million), including drugs, alcohol, tobacco products, and fake stamps, was seized.