Six people suspected of attacking Azerbaijani MP Fazil Mustafa detained (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. Up until now, six people suspected of attacking Azerbaijani MP Fazil Mustafa have been detained, Trend reports.

Yesterday, within the joint operational-investigative activities of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the State Security Service, and the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan, 4 people suspected of attacking MP Fazil Mustafa were identified and detained.

The investigation into this matter continues.

On March 28, 2023, at 21:51 (GMT +4), unknown men opened fire at Azerbaijani MP Fazil Mustafa, near his house. The MP survived, receiving two bullet wounds, one in the right shoulder.

In this regard, a criminal case has been initiated in the Main Investigation Department of the State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan under Article 277 (encroachment on the life of a state or public figure to terminate his service or political activity or out of revenge for such activity) and 228.2.1 (Illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation or carrying of firearms, components for it, ammunition by a group of persons by prior agreement) of the Criminal Code.