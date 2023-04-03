Accountant of EU Delegation to Azerbaijan accused of embezzlement (UPDATE)

Headline changed, first version published on 15:00

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. An accountant of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan is accused of misappropriation of about one million manat ($588,200), the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the source, a criminal case has been sent to court.

On the basis of an appeal from the EU delegation to Azerbaijan, the investigation of the criminal case initiated by Anti-Corruption General Directorate with Prosecutor General in connection with the illegal actions of the accountant in this structure has been completed.

Moreover, the investigation revealed grounds for suspicion that Zarifa Abbasova, working as an accountant in the representative office during 2017-2022, cashed out the funds that were in the bank account of the representative office, and transferred these funds via false payment orders at various times to her salary card, appropriating more than 980,000 manat ($576,470) which belong to the specified organization.

Zarifa Abbasova was charged under Articles 179.4 (embezzlement resulting in especially large damage), 308.2 (abuse of official authority, which entailed grave consequences) and 313 (official forgery) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

As the source says, the criminal case has been sent to the Baku Serious Crimes Court for consideration.