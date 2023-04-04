Azerbaijani military units hold competition for title of best engineer-sapper company (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. According to the combat training plan of the current year, a competition for the title of the best engineer-sapper company is being held in one of the military units of the Azerbaijani Army, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

The competition, held in accordance with the approved plan, tests the theoretical knowledge of armament means and troops service of the engineering troops’ military personnel, as well as their individual qualification.

Then, on a specially equipped training range, the tasks on the installation of minefields, the opening of passages, detection, and neutralization of mines and unexploded ammunition by means of mine detectors, as well as other tasks on engineer-sapper support are being accomplished.

Following the final results, the company to be awarded the title of the best engineer-sapper company will take part in the competition of Land Forces.