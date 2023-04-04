Azerbaijan confirms 85 more COVID-19 cases, 69 recoveries (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 16:39)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. Azerbaijan has detected 85 new COVID-19 cases, 69 patients have recovered and 4 have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 829,955 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 819,310 of them have recovered, and 10,189 people have died. Currently, 456 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,353 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,562,699 tests have been conducted so far.