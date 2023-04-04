TURKSOY awards Azerbaijani writer with Order of Honor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. Anar Rzayev was awarded the Order of Honor of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY), Trend reports.

A solemn ceremony dedicated to the 85th anniversary of the birth of Anar Rzayev took place at the 1st meeting of the Authors' Union of TURKSOY.

TURKSOY Secretary General Sultan Raev awarded Anar Rzayev, one of the initiators of the creation of the Authors' Union of TURKSOY, with the Order of Honor of the organization for his contribution to the literature of the Turkic world.