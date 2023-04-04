Azerbaijan is among countries with territory highly contaminated with mines

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. Azerbaijan is among the countries, the territory of which is most contaminated with mines, Chief Consultant of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, Deputy Head of the Secretariat of the Interdepartmental Center of the Coordination Headquarters Sultan Hajiyev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the the presentation of the book, dedicated to April 4 - the International Day of Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action.

"No matter how complex the mine problem is, we can handle it. Azerbaijan will cope with this problem as successfully as with other difficulties. We are grateful to our international partners who support us in this endeavor. We are confident that this support will continue," he added.