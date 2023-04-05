Azerbaijani doctors on Lachin-Khankendi road treat Armenian resident of Karabakh (PHOTO/VIDEO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, April 5. Azerbaijani doctors on the Lachin-Khankendi road, where a protest against the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits in the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan is taking place, provided medical assistance to an Armenian resident of Karabakh, Trend reports from the scene.

At the request of the Russian peacekeepers [temporarily deployed in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh], an ambulance from a modular hospital located in the city of Shusha arrived in the area, the patient was given first aid.

Later, the woman of Armenian origin was taken to Khankendi by an ambulance.