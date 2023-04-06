Azerbaijan prevents drug smuggling from Iran, detains Nepal, Sri Lanka citizens (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 11:27

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. Drug smuggling from Iran to Azerbaijan has been prevented and citizens of Nepal and Sri Lanka who tried to violate the border of Azerbaijan in the direction of Georgia were detained, the Azerbaijani State Border Service told Trend.

The smuggling of 11.3 kg of drugs and 1,000 Methadone M-40 psychotropic pills was prevented on the territory of the border guard post of the 'Horadiz' border detachment following joint activities of employees of the State Border Service and the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan on April 5 at 22:10 (GMT +4).

The detention of two citizens of Nepal and two citizens of Sri Lanka has taken place on the 'Shamkir' border area.

Previously, drug smuggling from Iran to Azerbaijan was prevented on April 4 on the territory of the border guard post of the 'Horadiz' border detachment. As a result of operational searches, 16 kilograms of marijuana and 1,300 Methadone M40 psychotropic tablets were found.