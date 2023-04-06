Azerbaijan's Goychay hosts event dedicated to 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 11:56)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. Azerbaijan's State Security Service has organized an event dedicated to the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev - "Heydar Aliyev and security agencies", in Azerbaijan's Goychay district, Trend reports via the State Security Service of Azerbaijan.

The event was attended by the head of the executive power of the Goychay district Natig Agayev, senior officials and employees of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan, heads of law enforcement agencies of the city, MPs of the Milli Majlis (Parliament), veterans of security agencies, participants of the second Karabakh war of Azerbaijan and representatives of the public of the district.

First, the participants of the event visited the monument to national leader Heydar Aliyev in the city of Goychay and laid flowers at it, expressing deep respect for the memory of the great leader.

Then, in the lobby of the Heydar Aliyev Center in Goycha, the participants of the event got acquainted with the photographs reflecting different periods of the life of the national leader.

A minute of silence was honored in memory of national leader Heydar Aliyev, as well as the martyrs who gave their lives for the independence and freedom of Azerbaijan. Then, the National Anthem of Azerbaijan was played.

The head of the executive power of the Goychay district, Natig Agayev, noted that the holding of this event is important for the district's social life. Stressing that great leader Heydar Aliyev devoted his entire life to ensuring the welfare and development of Azerbaijan, he noted that this path is successfully continued today by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The other participants of the event also noted the unprecedented contribution of the national leader to the development of the security agencies of Azerbaijan. In particular, they stressed that the great leader Heydar Aliyev provided the security agencies with national personnel and constantly kept their activities in the spotlight. They mentioned that Azerbaijan's security agencies still rely on the principles laid out back in the day by the national leader.

In conclusion, the participants of the event watched a documentary, the next episode of the "Konfidensial" ("Confidential") joint project of the State Security Service with the Azerbaijani television, telling about the "Pahlavi Port" operation carried out under the leadership of the great leader Heydar Aliyev during his service in the security agencies.