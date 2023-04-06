Azerbaijan prevents drugs smuggling from Iran (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. Import of drugs from Iran to Azerbaijan has been prevented, Trend reports with reference to the State Customs Committee.

As a result of joint activities of employees of the State Border Service and the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, on April 5, the smuggling of narcotic drugs with a total weight of 11.3 kilograms and 1000 tablets of psychotropic substances (methadone M-40) into the country from the Islamic Republic of Iran has been averted on the official territory of the Horadiz border detachment.

Operational and investigative measures on the given fact are ongoing.