Commando training necessary for training of professional officers - Azerbaijani Defense Minister (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. The Azerbaijani Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and other leaders of the Defense Ministry have visited the Commando Mountain Training Center under the instruction of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports citing the ministry.

According to the ministry, Hasanov inspected the progress of the Commando Initial Courses taken in the center by the 4th-year cadets of the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev.

It was reported that during field training held in a military camp in the territory of settlements, the military personnel participating in the courses are practicing modern methods of combat, mountain and other activities in conditions corresponding to real combat.

In the conducted classes, the main attention is paid on improving the individual skills of military personnel, improving their combat and management skills.

After watching the training classes, Hasanov met with the personnel and inquired about their needs.

The minister noted that continuous reforms in the Azerbaijan Army instructed by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief involve the field of military education as well.

Besides, the minister emphasized that the Turkish model is applied in the training of professional officers, and commando training is mandatory for the implementation of this process.

In order to improve the knowledge and skills of military personnel, and further increase the combat capability of units, modern combat methods are being practiced during the training, and military personnel master the rules for the effective application of modern weapons and military equipment, which are in the armament of the Azerbaijan Army.

Hasanov stressed that the Azerbaijan Army demonstrated its power to the whole world during the April battles (2016), the Gunnut operation (2018), the 2020 Second Karabakh War, and subsequent operations.

He noted that the work done to further strengthen and develop the Azerbaijan Army is underway.

The minister emphasized that today, along with all military personnel, future officers studying at the Military Institute must decently fulfill their duties.

After watching the training classes, the minister attended the newly commissioned medical point in the center.

He was informed that the necessary conditions have been created for ensuring the health of military personnel, providing them with first medical aid and evacuating them to the hospital in case of need, there is a reception and diagnostic cabinet, wards, as well as an administrative cabinet in the medical point.

Then, Hasanov inspected the field camp of cadets who are in the field training, as well as the conditions created for the effective organization of the accommodation, nutrition and leisure of military personnel in the field camp.

Besides, the minister gave his recommendations to the involved military personnel on studying the lessons more deeply and training as true military specialists in the future.

In the end, he set specific tasks for the relevant officials increasing the combat readiness of the military personnel.