Baku to host int’l mini-football tournament dedicated to 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. An international mini-football tournament dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev will be held in Baku, Azerbaijan Mini-Footbal Federation (AMF) told Trend.

In connection with the tournament organized by the AMF, a draw was held on April 7, 2023.

According to the federation, the Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov and AMF Honorary President Orkhan Mammadov, who spoke at the event, noted the care and attention to the development of sports in the country and the organization of international sports competitions by Azerbaijan. At the same time, they shared their opinions on the development of mini-football in the country and hosting international mini-football tournaments, and wished success to the football teams.

A film was shown at the event, narrating about the care and attention that national leader Heydar Aliyev paid to the sport's development. Then the draw of the tournament was conducted. Along with the minister and the president, Secretary General of the National Olympic Committee Azer Aliyev and Secretary General of AFFA (the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan) Sarkhan Hajiyev participated in the draw ceremony of the tournament.

The above tournament will be held from May 1 through May 6 at the Baku Tennis Academy. According to the data, 10 teams from Azerbaijan, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Serbia, Georgia, the Czech Republic, Italy, France and South Africa will take part in the competition.