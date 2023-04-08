TURKSOY delegation for UNESCO arrives in Azerbaijan’s Shusha (PHOTO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, April 8. A foreign delegation participating in the 9th meeting of the National Commissions for UNESCO of the member countries of TURKSOY has arrived in the city of Shusha, Trend reports from the scene.

The closing ceremony of the meeting will be held in Shusha, at which the final statement of the meeting will be announced.

The delegation also includes the Secretaries-General of the National Commissions of 10 African countries for UNESCO.

During the trip, foreign guests will also get familiar with the acts of vandalism committed by Armenians during the occupation, and the restoration work, as well as with the natural beauty of Shusha.

Moreover, the TURKSOY meeting was organized by the National Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan for UNESCO under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, together the Institute for Development and Diplomacy at ADA University.

The opening ceremony of the 9th meeting of the National Commissions for UNESCO of the TURKSOY member countries took place in Baku on April 7 2023. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, as well as Azerbaijani Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev, Acting Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan Adil Kerimli, Deputy Secretary General of TURKSOY Bilal Çakicı and Chairman of the Turkish National Commission for UNESCO Ocal Oguz delivered their speeches at the event via video link.