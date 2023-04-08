World community provides false information related to Karabakh for years - UNESCO representative

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. The world community has been providing false information related to Karabakh for years, Secretary General of the National Commission for UNESCO of the Republic of Niger Assoumane Mahamadu told Trend on the sidelines of the closing ceremony of the 9th meeting of the National Commissions of the TURKSOY Member States for UNESCO in the city of Shusha.

"For years we were provided with false information related to Karabakh, the truth was distorted all the time. Before coming to Shusha, I thought that I would see only ruins. Today I saw with my own eyes how the city is changing at an accelerated pace. Beside the rich nature, the bewitching landscape, unfortunately, I also saw the consequences of the vandalism committed by the Armenians during the years of 30 years of occupation. We have witnessed disrespect for the national cultural monuments of Azerbaijan. In turn, I am very struck by the unity of the Azerbaijani people. Today, it is this unity, in my opinion, that is the key moment in the construction and restoration work in the city of Shusha," he said.

On April 8, in the capital of the Turkic world in 2023 - the city of Shusha, the closing ceremony of the 9th meeting of the National Commissions of the TURKSOY Member States for UNESCO was held.

As part of this event, the participants of the meeting were introduced to one of the sights of the city of Shusha - Jidir duzu and fortress walls, as well as a mugham concert with the participation of folk and honored artists.