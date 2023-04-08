Azerbaijani gymnast wins silver medal at competitions in France

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. Member of the Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnastics team Zohra Agamirova won a silver medal at competitions in France, Trend reports.

At the 34th International Grand Prix in the city of Thiye, Azerbaijani gymnast Zohra Agamirova took second place in the all-around program.

Competitions are held on April 7-9.

Along with Zohra Agamirova, the Azerbaijani team takes part in the competition in group exercises consisting of Gullu Agalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Gummetova, Elizaveta Luzan and Daria Sorokina.