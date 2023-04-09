Azerbaijan confirms 59 more COVID-19 cases, 52 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. Azerbaijan has detected 59 new COVID-19 cases, 52 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 830,360 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 819,660 of them have recovered, and 10,197 people have died. Currently, 503 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 920 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,568,447 tests have been conducted so far.