Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. As many as 115 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 72citizens, the second dose – 13 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 26 citizens. A total of four citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,957,429 vaccine doses were administered, 5,408,896 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,880,206 people – the second dose, 3,402,299 people – the third dose, and the next doses.

Besides, 266,028 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.