Azerbaijan confirms 7 more COVID-19 cases, 10 recoveries (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. Azerbaijan has detected 7 new COVID-19 cases, and 10 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 830,367 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 819,670 of them have recovered, and 10,197 people have died. Currently, 500 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 612 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,569,059 tests have been conducted so far.