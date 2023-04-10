Azerbaijani gymnasts return from France with medals (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. Members of the Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnastics team, who successfully performed at the 34th International Grand Prix in the city of Thiers (France), returned home with medals, Trend reports.

At the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, representatives of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, colleagues, representatives of the sports community, as well as relatives and friends of the athletes met the gymnasts.

Azerbaijani gymnast Zohra Agamirova, performing in the individual program, won a gold medal in the clubs exercise, as wel as silver medal in the hoop, ball program, and all-around program.

The Azerbaijani team in group exercises, which included Gullu Agalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Gummetova, Elizaveta Luzan and Daria Sorokina, won silver in the program with three ribbons and two balls, and was awarded bronze for the composition with five hoops.

In total, at the 34th International Grand Prix in France, Azerbaijani gymnasts won one gold medal, four silver medals and one bronze medal.

Upon arrival at home, Azerbaijani gymnasts shared their impressions with the media, talked about participating in competitions

According to Zohra Agamirova, the medals won in France were her first awards at the international competition this season.

"I am happy that I was able to bring four medals to the country, including a gold award. I express my gratitude to the trainers who work with me," said Agamirova, adding that she hopes to show a good result at the upcoming World Cup in Baku, which will be held April 21-23.

A member of the team in group exercises Zeynab Hummatova stressed that significant international competitions are also ahead of the team. "The 34th International Grand Prix in France was our first competition of the new season. We are happy that we returned to our homeland with silver and bronze medals. But this is not our maximum result, work on compositions continues. Ahead of us are the World Cup and the European Championship (May 17-21), which will be held in Baku, we will try to show even better results in the upcoming competitions," Hummatova said.

A team member in group exercises Gullu Agalarzade also said that the gymnasts will try to demonstrate the program even better and more beautifully at the World Cup and European Championships in Baku.

"Since the competition in France was the first of the season, we were a little excited. But, given that this is the first tournament of the season, the result is satisfactory," Agalarzade concluded.

PHOTO - Zaur Mustafayev