Armenia committed all-out ecocide in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh over 30 years of occupation - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11. Armenia has committed numerous acts of vandalism and absolute ecocide in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh, Emin Huseynov, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha district), said, Trend reports.

As the representative noted, during the occupation nine cities of Azerbaijan were ruined, more than 50,000 hectares of forest resources were destroyed, and a total ecocide was committed.

"We will have to restore this harm done to our nature for many years. And we are observing a focused effort in this direction. Today we held a general event on tree planting and landscaping near Azerbaijan’s Agdam Industrial Park. About 500 conifers were planted on the territory of one hectare," he said.

Moreover, an action to plant trees was held according to the "Action Plan on declaring 2023 the "Year of Heydar Aliyev" in the Republic of Azerbaijan approved by the decree of the President of Azerbaijan dated September 29, 2022, with the participation of Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha district), the State Tourism Agency and volunteers in the Azerbaijan’s Agdam district.