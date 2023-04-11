Azerbaijan's Aghdam marks 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev with tree-planting campaign (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 12:54 )

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, April 11. In accordance with the "Action Plan on declaring 2023 the "Year of Heydar Aliyev in the Republic of Azerbaijan", a tree-planting campaign was held in Azerbaijan's Aghdam district, Trend's Karabakh Bureau reports.

The event was held with the participation of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha district), the State Tourism Agency, and volunteers.

The tree planting campaign dedicated to the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev took place on the territory cleared of mines and explosives, located near the Agdam Industrial Park.

Hundreds of trees were planted at the event, which was held in order to restore and improve the environmental condition of the territories liberated from occupation, as well as protect nature and expand landscaping, which was an important component of the great leader’s multifaceted activities.

The campaign was attended by Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Mukhtar Babayev, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Mine Clearance Agency Vugar Suleymanov, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha district) Emin Huseynov, Chairman of the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan Fuad Nagiyev and representatives of departments.