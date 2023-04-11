Azerbaijan's education sector employees collect financial aid for earthquake-hit Türkiye (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 14:24

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11. Azerbaijan's education sector employees collected more than 2.7 million manat ($1.59 million) to help Türkiye, the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the ministry, in connection with the devastating earthquake that occurred in February this year in fraternal Türkiye, the education sector employees joined the voluntary assistance campaign initiated by the Association of Young Teachers of Azerbaijan.

The campaign conducted by the association was joined by regional education departments, higher, general and secondary specialized educational institutions, as well as employees of science and education fields on an individual basis.

A total of 72,100 employees in the science and education fields donated funds to the relief campaign.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

On February 21, 6.4-magnitude and 5.4-magnitude tremors were felt in the Turkish Hatay province, which had already been damaged by the deadly earthquake of Feb. 6. The earthquakes caused heavy destruction and personal injuries.