Azerbaijan shares data on state of work in Murovdag tunnel (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11. In connection with the execution of the instructions of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Chairman of the Board of the State Agency for Automobile Roads of Azerbaijan, Saleh Mammadov, visited the Kalbajar, Lachin, Gubadli, Zangilan and Jabrayil districts to get acquainted with the implementation of road infrastructure projects on the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads told Trend.

As part of this visit, Saleh Mammadov inspected the construction of the Toganali-Kalbajar-Istisu highway, with a total length of 82 kilometers, and the Murovdag tunnel, which is going to be one of the longest road tunnels in the world.

Currently, the construction of a roadbed, artificial structures, and four automobile tunnels is ongoing on the Toganali-Kalbajar-Istisu highway. Drilling and concrete work have already been completed in three tunnels.

Furthermore, drilling work continues in the Murovdag tunnel. At the moment, about 5 kilometers of drilling and concrete work in each direction and the construction of 14 backup crossings have been completed.

Then the chairman got acquainted with the construction work on the 72.3-kilometer-long Kalbajar-Lachin highway as well as with the implementation of earthworks related to the construction of the airport in Lachin. Currently, the construction of the roadbed, artificial structures, and tunnels on the Kalbajar-Lachin highway are underway.

During the visit, Saleh Mammadov got acquainted with the project of restoring the internal roads of Lachin, as well as with the implementation of the Khudaferin-Gubadli-Lachin highway project. The work on this road has been completed by more than 40 percent.

The construction of the Horadiz-Jabrayil-Zangilan-Aghband highway (Zangazur Corridor), where the Khudaferin-Gubadli-Lachin highway begins, as well as the Shukurbeyli-Jabrayil-Hadrut highway, continues at a rapid pace. The chairman got acquainted with the project implementation on the spot and said that the construction of the roadbed and the base, the laying of asphalt pavement, pipes and crossings, tunnels, and bridges continue at a high level in accordance with the established schedule.

During the inspection of these highways, Saleh Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of the State Agency for Automobile Roads of Azerbaijan, provided recommendations and directives for the prompt and effective execution of road infrastructure projects.