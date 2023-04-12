Azerbaijan dismisses health minister of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 11:28 )

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 12. Minister of Health of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Niyazi Novruzov has been dismissed, Trend reports.

This order was signed by the First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Parliament of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Azer Zeynalov.

Following the other order signed today, Samig Sadigov was appointed Deputy Minister of Health of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

The temporary performance of the duties of the Minister of Health of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic was entrusted to newly appointed Deputy Minister Samig Sadigov.