Azerbaijani MoD reveals number of injured following yesterday's Armenian provocation (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 12. Azerbaijani servicemen injured following yesterday's Armenian provocation are evacuated to a medical facility, Trend reports via the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

"On April 11, at about 16:20 (GMT +4), units of the Armenian armed forces from positions in the direction of Digh settlement of Goris district, using mortars and multi-caliber small arms, subjected to fire the opposite positions of the Azerbaijani army in the Lachin direction,” the ministry said.

According to the ministry, as a result of the vigilance of Azerbaijani servicemen, the provocation of the Armenian armed forces was decisively suppressed, their firing positions were suppressed and the Armenian side suffered significant losses.

"Two of four of our servicemen, who were injured while preventing the provocation of the Armenian side, are being evacuated from the military medical institution located on the territory to a specialized military medical facility under the strict supervision of professional doctors through an air ambulance," added the ministry.