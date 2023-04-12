Azerbaijani weightlifters to take part in European Championship in Yerevan (UPDATED)

First version published on 14:49

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 12. Azerbaijani weightlifters will participate in the European Championship in Armenia's Yerevan, the International Weightlifting Federation told Trend.

In the upcoming competition, Naila Ismayilova, Isa Rustamov, Omar Javadov and Ali Shukurlu will represent the country.

At the same time, the qualification competitions will be held in Yerevan from April 15 through 23.

The championship will give license points for the Summer Olympic Games in Paris.