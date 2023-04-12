One person injured in Azerbaijan's Lachin as result of mine explosion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 12. One person has been injured following an anti-personnel mine explosion in the village of Sus, Lachin district, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the press service, Ramil Azizov (born in 2001) got a leg injury.

He was taken to a hospital by police officers stationed in the area.

The fact is being investigated.

Following the 2020 Second Karabakh war, 290 Azerbaijani citizens became victims of mines and other explosive devices, 51 of whom were killed and 239 received injuries.