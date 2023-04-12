Azerbaijan reveals number of former IDPs to be returned to Fuzuli in 2024 (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 12:45)

FUZULI, Azerbaijan, April 12. A total of 2,904 people will be returned to Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli, First Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture Namig Hummatov said, Trend reports.

Hummatov made the remark at a meeting of the Working Group on Urban Development under the Interdepartmental Center of the Coordination Headquarters held in the Fuzuli International Airport.

According to the action plan of the State Program to ensure the return of the population and ensure its integration in the territories in the Fuzuli district, until 2026, it is planned to build and commission a total of 5,678 housing facilities – 3,352 private houses and 2,326 apartments

According to him, a total of 399 houses will be built in 2023, 447 in 2024, 2,317 in 2025, and 2,515 in 2026. Some 2,904 people will be accommodated next year in the 846-apartment residential complex built by the State Housing Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"In general, it is planned to relocate 21,593 people to the Fuzuli district, including 8,009 to the city of Fuzuli. In addition, work on the design of a professional lyceum, a central hospital, a central park, and an administrative building is continuing at an accelerated pace in the Fuzuli district," Gummatov said.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Karabakh conflict were introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.