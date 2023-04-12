European Azerbaijan School Announces Enrollment for the 2023-2024 Academic Year (PHOTO)

The European Azerbaijan School, has announced the admission of students for the Early Learning Center, Primary and Secondary education levels for the 2023-2024 academic year.

EAS is an international private school recognized by the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

As a member of the Council of International Schools (CIS) network, the European Azerbaijan School provides high-quality international education and operates in two modern educational buildings with high-level educational facilities. The school's facilities include a gymnasium and swimming pools fully compliant with Olympic standards, summer playgrounds, sports fields, information technology laboratories, a large congress hall, and canteens offering high-quality and varied food operating in both buildings. The high school also has a fully equipped and safe science laboratory, and a "School Bus" service that connects two educational buildings and provides students with transportation.

To promote the admission process, the school's Marketing and Admission Departments conducted a successful promotion campaign on April 8th at Daniz Mall, where interested parties were provided with detailed information about the school, education, and admission process. The staff also distributed informative promotional materials to residents to familiarize them with the school.

During the promotion campaign, the school director, Francesco Banchini, and the students performed various songs together. Their collaborative efforts left a lasting impression on the audience, making the event truly memorable. The musical performances were well-received and had a pleasant effect on the audience, adding to the overall positive and engaging atmosphere of the event.

The EAS team successfully completed the promotion process, generating great interest among the public and providing ample information about the school.

Parents and students who are interested in enrolling in the European Azerbaijan School for the 2023-2024 academic year are encouraged to apply before the admission deadline.