Azerbaijan confirms 108 more COVID-19 cases, 96 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 12. Azerbaijan has detected 108 new COVID-19 cases, 96 patients have recovered and one has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 830,531 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 819,851 of them have recovered, and 10,199 people have died. Currently, 481 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,548 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,572,070 tests have been conducted so far.