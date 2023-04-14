'Shine like a star': athletes from 38 countries ready for European Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku will host the 39th European Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics on May 17-21, Trend reports.

The motto of the competition is 'Shine like a star'.

Gymnasts from 38 countries of the world will take part in the European Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku. During the five-day competition, the athletes will perform in an individual program (seniors) and in a group exercise program (juniors and seniors).

Individual gymnasts will present their performances in the all-around and with separate apparatus (clubs, hoop, ball, ribbon).

Some 19 teams in group exercises among the seniors will present programs with 5 hoops, as well as performances with 3 ribbons and 2 balls. Furthermore, 22 junior teams participating in group exercises will perform exercises with 5 ropes and 5 balls.

According to the results of the draw, Azerbaijani senior gymnasts performing in individual programs and junior teams in group exercises will perform 18th, while the senior team in group exercises will perform 10th.

This will be the fifth European Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics to be held in Azerbaijan. Baku hosted the continental championships in rhythmic gymnastics in 2007, 2009, 2014 and 2019.