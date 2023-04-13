Azerbaijan confirms 88 more COVID-19 cases, 76 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. Azerbaijan has detected 88 new COVID-19 cases, 76 patients have recovered and one has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 830,619 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 819,927 of them have recovered, and 10,202 people have died. Currently, 490 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,298 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,573,368 tests have been conducted so far.