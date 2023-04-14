Azerbaijan talks ongoing repairs of reservoirs in Fuzuli district (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 10:01

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. Repair of three reservoirs will be completed in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli district this year, Dilgam Sharifov from Azerbaijan Amelioration and Water Farm OJSC told Trend.

According to Sharifov, Kondalanchay-1, Kondalanchay-2 and Ashaghi Kondalanchay reservoirs are located in the liberated Fuzuli district.

“The Kondalanchay-1 reservoir was built in 1951, Kondalanchay-2 - in 1962, and Ashaghi Kondalanchay was built and commissioned in 1980,” he reminded. “The first two reservoirs feed the Ashaghi Kondalanchay reservoir. Over 30 years, all three reservoirs fell into disrepair. Therefore, water is drained from them, and repairs are being carried out on dams, drainage structures and canals.”

The Kondalanchay-1 reservoir has a volume of 3.9 million cubic meters, Kondalanchay-2 - 2.1 million cubic meters, and the Ashaghi Kondalanchay reservoir - 9.5 million cubic meters,” the company’s representative said.

“A protective dam is also being built, barriers are being renovated, and a water treatment plant is being concreted. All work is scheduled to be completed in October 2023," Sharifov added.

The Fuzuli district was liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war. Afterwards, restoration of water infrastructure in the district has begun.