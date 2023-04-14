Baku hosts opening ceremony of AGF Trophy International Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. The opening ceremony of the 3rd AGF Trophy International Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics has been held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku today, Trend reports.

The countries participating in the AGF Trophy International Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament were represented at the ceremony. Then, the national anthem of Azerbaijan was performed.

The competition is being held on April 14-16. Some 119 gymnasts from 14 countries of the world take part in them. Along with young gymnasts (juniors), adult athletes (seniors) will also perform.

A total of 38 gymnasts, including 20 performing in individual programs (6 senior and 14 junior athletes) and 18 gymnasts within group teams (1 senior and 2 juniors in group exercises), will represent Azerbaijan in the tournament.

The winners will be determined in the all-around, team standings, and in separate apparatuses.

Azerbaijan hosted the AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament in 2018 and 2019. For Azerbaijani adult gymnasts, this tournament will also be a test before the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, which will be held on April 21-23 in Baku.