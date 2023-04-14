AGF Trophy International Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics kicks off in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. The first day of the 3rd AGF Trophy International Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics has kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

On the first day of the competition, qualifications in the individual program for juniors and seniors in exercises with a hoop and ball, qualifications among junior teams in group exercises in a program with 5 ropes, as well as qualifications for senior teams in group exercises with 5 hoops will be held.

The competition is being held on April 14-16. Some 119 gymnasts from 14 countries are scheduled to participate. Along with young gymnasts (juniors), adult athletes (seniors) will also perform.

A total of 38 gymnasts, including 20 performing in individual programs (6 senior and 14 junior athletes) and 18 gymnasts within group teams (1 senior and 2 juniors in group exercises), will represent Azerbaijan in the tournament.

The winners will be determined in the all-around, team standings, and in separate apparatuses.

Azerbaijan hosted the AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament in 2018 and 2019. For Azerbaijani adult gymnasts, this tournament will also be a test before the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, which will be held on April 21-23 in Baku.