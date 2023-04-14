Heydar Aliyev Center launches solo exhibition of Turkish artist (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. The solo exhibition of the famous Turkish artist Devrim Erbil themed "From Türkiye with Love" has opened at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku, Trend reports.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the First Deputy Director of the Heydar Aliyev Center Fargan Novruzov informed the visitors about the exhibition.

He noted that the Heydar Aliyev Center has implemented a number of projects to exhibit and popularize Turkish art, as well as many local and international events and concerts.

"Our new project in this direction is the solo exhibition of Devrim Erbil. The exhibition presents a number of well-known works of the artist, among which some of the works are exhibited for the first time at the Heydar Aliyev Center. Devrim Erbil's paintings are collected at museums in Türkiye and other countries, and hundreds of exhibitions have been held to date,” Novruzov said.

The works of Erbil, one of the famous Turkish artists, devoted to Istanbul, are known all over the world. The exhibition at the center for the first time showcases original works dedicated to Baku, he added.

The exhibition curator Renk Erbil expressed satisfaction with her stay in brotherly Azerbaijan.

“We brought a lot of love and artists from Türkiye to our brotherly country, and at the same time beautiful paintings by my father Devrim Erbil. Therefore, we express our gratitude to the Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva and the Heydar Aliyev Center,” she stressed.

The peculiarity of this exhibition is that the grandiose paintings of the artist are presented here, and some of them are even collected in museums, the curator pointed out.

“There are even works depicting your beautiful city of Baku. We have never exhibited so many works anywhere, but since Azerbaijan has a special place in the heart of the Erbil family, we wanted to open a large-scale exhibition in Baku," she added.

Turkish art historian, Professor Kiymet Giray also spoke about the artist and his exhibition.

"We are very pleased to be here on the occasion of the opening of the exhibition. We express our gratitude to the Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva, as well as to all those who helped their support in holding the exhibition,” Giray said.

“We express our gratitude to all the participants of the event who today shared with us our joy. Devrim Erbil, being the most famous artist of Turkish art, is also recognized as one of the most famous masters of the brush in the world. His exhibitions have been held in many countries around the world,” he added.

Erbil was born in 1937 and lived 60 years of his life in Istanbul. His love for this city was one of the main themes of his creative activity. The works of Erbil, dedicated to Istanbul, are known all over the world.

The exposition opened at the Heydar Aliyev Center presenting for the first time the author's works dedicated to Baku.

Erbil is an abstract artist educated at the State Academy of Fine Arts in Istanbul. Working in the art workshops of Bedri Rahmi Eyuboglu, Cemal Tollu, and Cevat Dereli, the artist managed to draw attention to his work at a number of collective exhibitions. Owing to this, he was also awarded a Spanish government scholarship.

He began his creative searches in Madrid and Barcelona, continuing them ​​in London and Paris.

The artist, who prefers the theme of nature in his works, devoted his life to art.

Erbil is the author of many articles and the organizer of international conferences and seminars.

The artist has been awarded a number of prestigious Turkish state awards, including the title of state artist, and participated in many international exhibitions and projects.

A Museum of Modern Art and a Foundation named after him also function in Türkiye.

Speaking at the event, Devrem Erbil expressed his pride that his exhibition is being held in Baku.

“I embrace all of you, dear people of fraternal Azerbaijan. Both your appearance and your hearts are beautiful. You met me and my family of art historians with love. I’m eternally grateful to you for this,” he said. “I opened exhibitions in many countries of the world, but it is impossible to see beautiful people everywhere, like here. I was asked whether I would paint a picture of Karabakh here.”

“We suffered together, we felt it, but when I saw this place, I may transfer it to the canvas. Although this is not my first visit to Baku, I intend to come here again. You will also visit my next exhibitions,” Erbil noted. “We have been planning to open this exhibition in Baku for a year now, and it's great that we managed to do it. It is a great honor for me to meet with the fraternal people of Azerbaijan in the same space at such an event.”

The artist also expressed his deep gratitude to the Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva and the Heydar Aliyev Center, as well as to all those who contributed to the organization of the exhibition at a high level.

“I treat fraternal Azerbaijan with great respect and love," he concluded.

Then the event participants got acquainted with the exhibition.

The exhibition of Erbil’s works at the Heydar Aliyev Center will last until September 3 this year.