Polish gymnast talks her dream to join competitions in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. Polish athlete Liliana Levinska participating in the AGF Trophy International Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku has long wanted to perform at competitions in Baku, Trend reports.

"I really like how the AGF Trophy International Tournament is held. I heard a lot about the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, and I have long dreamed of visiting Azerbaijan. There are good conditions for training, and preparing for competitions, their level is higher than in Poland," the young athlete said.

Levinska noted that during the first day of the competition, she made a couple of mistakes while doing the exercises.

"Tomorrow I will try to avoid shortcomings and perform much better," she added.

The 3rd AGF Trophy International Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held on April 14-16 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

As many as 119 gymnasts from 14 countries of the world are taking part in the tournament.

A total of 38 gymnasts, including 20 performing in individual programs (six senior and 14 junior athletes) and 18 gymnasts within group teams (one senior and two junior in group exercises), are representing Azerbaijan in the tournament.